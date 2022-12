videoDetails

JUST IN! The man who did post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput’s body claims the actor was murdered

| Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Bollywood High-profile Sushant Singh Rajput murder case, once again rose from grave as a Mortuary Servant who performed post-mortem of the young actor revealed shocking claims about the actor. JUST IN! The man who did post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput’s body claims the actor was murdered