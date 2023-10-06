trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671777
Justin Trudeau video went viral

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
India-Canada Tension: Justin Trudeau, who sympathizes with Khalistanis, apart from accusing India, was seen standing in Parliament and doing such an act in front of the Speaker, which people are calling childish and shameful. He winked at the Speaker and then stuck out his tongue. Now in Canada. Trudeau is also being trolled.
