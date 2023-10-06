trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671608
Justin trudeau's "creepy" act in canada parliament

Oct 06, 2023
Indian Canada Tension: After India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is now the target of people on social media. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen winking and showing his tongue at newly elected Speaker Greg Fergus in the Canadian Parliament on Wednesday.
