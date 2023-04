videoDetails

Jyotiraditya Scindia targets on Congress says, 'Congress is not allowing Parliament to function'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Jyotiraditya Scindia said that when the MP Membership Ordinance was being presented, at the same time Rahul Gandhi had said that it should be torn and thrown away. So today again why this hippocracy?