Kachehri: Watch Exclusive Report on Sambhal Riots

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

Now see the biggest case in Zee Kachheri on the 1978 Sambhal riots... After CM Yogi mentioned the 1978 Sambhal riots in the assembly, the police-administration is preparing to open the file of the 46-year-old violence.