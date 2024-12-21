Advertisement
Politics Sparks Over Sambhal Kalki Temple ASI Survey

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 21, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
Now a series of surveys is going on in Sambhal which came into the limelight due to a survey... a ruckus was created over a survey team... now in the same Sambhal, not one or two but many teams are conducting surveys... ASI conducted a survey for two days on Friday and today Saturday... along with Kalki temple, all those pilgrimage sites are being searched which have been illegally occupied and disappeared... not only this, the MP of Sambhal who supported the stone pelters is also in trouble, he has not paid the electricity bill for many years, now along with FIR, a notice of fine has also been given and a case has also been registered against the MP's father for threatening government officials... now remember the time a few days ago when the survey team was pelted with stones in Jama Masjid and there was a ruckus, then the opposition tried hard to create an atmosphere against the Yogi government... the opposition felt that now they will be successful in cornering Yogi and pleasing their vote bank, but now Yogi is not on the backfoot but on the frontfoot in the political arena.

