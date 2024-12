videoDetails

Deshhit: Assam STF Arrests Eight Ansarullah Bangla Team Members Plotting Terror Activities

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 21, 2024, 11:28 PM IST

The Special Task Force of Assam Police has exposed a big conspiracy of Bangladeshi terrorists. STF has arrested the Bangladeshi terrorists after which a very shocking revelation has come to light.. Watch Zee News' exclusive report on the dreadful plan of Bangladeshi fundamentalists against India.