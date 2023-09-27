trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667772
Kamal Nath attacks Shivraj Government over Ujjain Case

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Kamal Nath on Ujjain Case: A case of rape of a 12 year old girl came to light in Ujjain. Politics has now intensified regarding this and Kamal Nath has given a big statement and cornered the Shivraj government. He has issued this statement through tweet.
