Kamal Nath makes huge remark on BJP over MP Elections

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Congress State President Kamal Nath had an exclusive conversation with Zee News. During the conversation, Kamal Nath expressed his views over upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections. Further, he launched attack on BJP. Know in detail what Kamal Nath said in this report.
