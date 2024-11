videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: How Tattooing in UP Led to AIDS for 68 Women

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 11:36 PM IST

In a shocking case from Ghaziabad, UP, 68 women were diagnosed with HIV, with 20 linking it to tattooing. Suspicions point to the reuse of infected needles by tattoo artists, raising serious health concerns. Watch the full report to understand the risks of improper tattooing practices.