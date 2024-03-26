Advertisement
Kangana becomes emotional before leaving for Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Bollywood actress Kangana has come into the headlines. Actually, Congress leader Supriya Shrinet has posted on social media in which she made indecent remarks about Kangana which has attracted huge uproar. Meanwhile, Kangana has left for Delhi and looked emotional while giving an interview.

