Kangana Ranaut hits back at Supriya Shrinate over controversial remarks

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 08:36 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut hits back at Supriya Shrinate over controversial remarks. Kangana has given a befitting reply to Supriya Shrinet while Supriya Shrinet has given clarification regarding her statement. As per reports, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate had made indecent remarks on actress and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut due to which there is a clash between the two.

