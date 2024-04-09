Advertisement
Kanhaiya Kumar to contest against Manoj Tiwari in Delhi?

Apr 09, 2024
Kanhaiya, who contested elections from Begusarai in 2019, is now going to compete with Manoj Tiwari in Delhi. There is speculation that Kanhaiya Kumar may contest elections from North East seat of Delhi and this may be approved in the Congress Committee meeting. So BJP has chosen Manoj Tiwari from Delhi. If Congress makes Kanhaiya Kumar a candidate, he will face direct competition from Manoj Tiwari.

