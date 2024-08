videoDetails

Kanpur Sabarmati Express Train Accident: Several Coaches Derailed

| Updated: Aug 17, 2024, 09:02 AM IST

Big news from Kanpur where another rail accident has taken place. Several coaches of Sabarmati Express have derailed. The driver says that a big boulder hit the engine and the engine's cattle guard was badly damaged. So far, news of some people being injured in the accident is coming out.