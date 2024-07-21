videoDetails

Kanwadis creates ruckus in Muzaffarnagar- Report

| Updated: Jul 21, 2024, 03:30 PM IST

Kanwar Yatra Controversy: A ruckus broke out in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh late on Saturday evening. Some Kanwariyas coming from Haridwar alleged that their Kanwar was broken and blocked the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar road. The Kanwariyas said that where they had kept their Kanwar, someone had put meat in a plastic bag. On this, the Kanwariyas started a ruckus and blocked the road. On receiving information about the jam, the police reached the spot and pacified the matter.