videoDetails
Kanwadis creates ruckus in Muzaffarnagar- Report
Kanwar Yatra Controversy: A ruckus broke out in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh late on Saturday evening. Some Kanwariyas coming from Haridwar alleged that their Kanwar was broken and blocked the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar road. The Kanwariyas said that where they had kept their Kanwar, someone had put meat in a plastic bag. On this, the Kanwariyas started a ruckus and blocked the road. On receiving information about the jam, the police reached the spot and pacified the matter.