Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kapil Sibal on PM Modi: 'PM is riding on the horse of ego...',says Sibal

|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Kapil Sibal on PM Modi: Kapil Sibal has targeted PM Modi. He said where is everyone's support, everyone's development. He has taken a jibe at PM Modi. Know in this report what Kapil Sibal has said to PM Modi before the Lok Sabha elections?

All Videos

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut due to heavy landslide
Play Icon01:09
 Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut due to heavy landslide
PM Modi to file Nomination in Varanasi
Play Icon01:36
PM Modi to file Nomination in Varanasi
Sanjay Nishad attacked by unknown in Sant Kabir Nagar
Play Icon01:01
Sanjay Nishad attacked by unknown in Sant Kabir Nagar
Viral Video: BTS Butter's 'Makkhan Jaisan Chikan' Version By Korean Artist , Wows Internet
Play Icon00:49
Viral Video: BTS Butter's 'Makkhan Jaisan Chikan' Version By Korean Artist , Wows Internet
Ram Mandir Update: Massive crowd throngs Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Play Icon01:37
Ram Mandir Update: Massive crowd throngs Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Trending Videos

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut due to heavy landslide
play icon1:9
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut due to heavy landslide
PM Modi to file Nomination in Varanasi
play icon1:36
PM Modi to file Nomination in Varanasi
Sanjay Nishad attacked by unknown in Sant Kabir Nagar
play icon1:1
Sanjay Nishad attacked by unknown in Sant Kabir Nagar
Viral Video: BTS Butter's 'Makkhan Jaisan Chikan' Version By Korean Artist , Wows Internet
play icon0:49
Viral Video: BTS Butter's 'Makkhan Jaisan Chikan' Version By Korean Artist , Wows Internet
Ram Mandir Update: Massive crowd throngs Ram Temple in Ayodhya
play icon1:37
Ram Mandir Update: Massive crowd throngs Ram Temple in Ayodhya