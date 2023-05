videoDetails

Karanataka Election Results 2023: Clash between Prem Shukla and Radhika Khera during debate

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Today the results of the Karnataka elections are being announced, in which the Congress is seen making steady progress. Meanwhile, Prem Shukla and Radhika Khera were seen fighting with each other during the debit.