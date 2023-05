videoDetails

Karanataka Election Results: Rahul Gandhi's mace picture goes viral!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba has shared a post from her Twitter handle. In which Rahul Gandhi is seen standing with a mace in his hand. On the other hand, in the ongoing counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, the Congress has secured a clear majority.