Karnataka Assembly Elections Results 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai offers prayers at Hanuman Temple
Updated:
May 13, 2023, 08:56 AM IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visits and offers Prayers in Hunamant Temple for Karnataka Assembly Elections Results 2023
