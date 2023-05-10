NewsVideos
Karnataka Assembly Polls: Prakash Raj reached the polling station to cast his vote

|Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Actor Prakash Raj arrives at polling booth in St. Joseph's School in Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru to cast his vote for Karnataka Assembly Election.
