Karnataka BJP MLA creates ruckus in Vidhan Sabha, throws paper at Speaker

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
Monsoon Session 2023: In the midst of the monsoon session, there has been tremendous uproar in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. During the proceedings, the BJP created a ruckus in the House. BJP MLAs threw papers at the speaker.
