Karnataka Election 2023: Ban on Hanuman Chalisa Path before Voting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Voting is going to be held for the Karnataka elections on Wednesday i.e. 10 May 2023. Earlier today, Hanuman Chalisa is being recited in protest against the promise made against Bajrang Dal in the Congress manifesto. But in view of voting tomorrow, the Election Commission has banned the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa.