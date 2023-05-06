NewsVideos
Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi roared fiercely in Badami

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
During the rally in Badami, Karnataka, PM Modi said, this enthusiasm of Karnataka, this enthusiasm is telling that once again the double engine government is fixed here.
