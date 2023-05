videoDetails

Assembly Elections 2023: Sachin Pilot's serious allegations on BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Tomorrow i.e. on May 10, voting will be held for the Karnataka elections. Earlier, Congress leader Sachin Pilot held a press conference today. During this press conference, Sachin Pilot made a big statement making serious allegations against the BJP and said, 'The public is troubled by BJP's corruption'.