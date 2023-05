videoDetails

Karnataka Election: 'Congress will get a clear majority in Karnataka' ,says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 07, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

In view of the Karnataka elections to be held on May 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing a roadshow today. Listen to what Congress leader Jairam Ramvesh said about PM's campaign