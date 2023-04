videoDetails

Karnataka Election: Meeting at the residence of National President J P Nadda

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

The important meeting of Karnataka BJP is going on at this time. Brainstorming is going on for the candidates for the assembly elections. This meeting is going on at JP Nadda's house. Many other BJP leaders including Karnataka Chief Minister are present in this meeting.