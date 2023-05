videoDetails

Karnataka Election Result: DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah, who is the next CM?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 14, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

The Congress has stepped up the exercise to elect the CM in Karnataka. Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge will return to Delhi today and meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. According to sources, the formula of 3 deputy CMs can be decided along with the CM.