Karnataka Election Result: DK Shivkumar makes big statement on Siddaramaiah!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 14, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

The Congress has stepped up the exercise to elect the CM in Karnataka. Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge will return to Delhi today and meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. According to sources, the formula of 3 deputy CMs along with the CM can be decided. The claim for the post of Chief Minister (CM) in Karnataka has intensified. Meanwhile, a poster war has started for former CM Siddaramaiah and state president DK Shivakumar among their supporters.