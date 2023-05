videoDetails

Karnataka election result: Siddaramaiah can be made CM, Sources

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 14, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

The claim for the post of Chief Minister (CM) in Karnataka has intensified. Meanwhile, a poster war has started for former CM Siddaramaiah and state president DK Shivakumar among their supporters. In Bengaluru, supporters of both have put up posters and banners of their respective leaders.