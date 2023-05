videoDetails

Karnataka Election: Sonia Gandhi's rally in Hubli

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 07, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

Karnataka Election: Sonia Gandhi, who arrived in Hubli to campaign for the Congress, attacked the BJP fiercely. Sonia Gandhi said, “Without getting rid of this kind of atmosphere created by the loot, lies, arrogance and hatred of the BJP government, neither Karnataka can move forward. Can grow and neither can the country progress.