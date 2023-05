videoDetails

Karnataka Elections: Randeep Surjewala makes a big statement against BJP

| Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

Randeep Surjewala: Intimidated by the all-round blessing of Kannadigas being showered on the Congress Party and facing a complete rout in the ensuing assembly elections, the BJP and its leadership are now resorting to hatching a “murder plot” to kill AICC President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and the entire family.