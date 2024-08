videoDetails

Karnataka Governor approves sanction for CM Siddaramaiah’s prosecution in MUDA scam case

| Updated: Aug 17, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

A case will be filed against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Karnataka's MUDA case. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has given permission to file the case. The whole matter is related to land transactions. BJP alleges that Siddaramaiah's family is the beneficiary in this case. Therefore, Siddaramaiah may also have a role in this.