Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on an Eidgah ground in Karnataka can proceed as planned, the High Court has said, turning down a petition filed after the Supreme Court ordered a freeze in case of the Bengaluru Eidgah Maidan.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 01:29 AM IST

