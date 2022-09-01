NewsVideos

Karnataka HC allows Ganesh Chaturthi events in the Hubbali Idgah | Zee English News

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on an Eidgah ground in Karnataka can proceed as planned, the High Court has said, turning down a petition filed after the Supreme Court ordered a freeze in case of the Bengaluru Eidgah Maidan.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 01:29 AM IST
