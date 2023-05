videoDetails

Karnataka New CM: Siddaramaiah can become the new CM, Sources

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

After the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the churning over the name of the new Chief Minister has intensified. Sources say that Siddaramaiah may become the new CM of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar will become the new Deputy Chief Minister.