Karnataka witnesses Stone Pelting amid Ganpati Immersion
First of all, let's talk about Davanagere in Karnataka, where violence broke out after stone pelting on the Ganpati immersion procession. There was a clash between people of both the communities. The miscreants pelted stones at the police team that arrived to stop the violence. After which the police lathi-charged the crowd. There is an atmosphere of tension in the area after the incident. In view of which a large number of police forces have been deployed.