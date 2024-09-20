Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2795883https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/karnataka-witnesses-stone-pelting-amid-ganpati-immersion-2795883.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Karnataka witnesses Stone Pelting amid Ganpati Immersion

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
First of all, let's talk about Davanagere in Karnataka, where violence broke out after stone pelting on the Ganpati immersion procession. There was a clash between people of both the communities. The miscreants pelted stones at the police team that arrived to stop the violence. After which the police lathi-charged the crowd. There is an atmosphere of tension in the area after the incident. In view of which a large number of police forces have been deployed.

All Videos

Do Tirupati Temple Laddus Contain Fish oil, Beef tallow?
Play Icon17:29
Do Tirupati Temple Laddus Contain Fish oil, Beef tallow?
Victim narrates ordeal in Odisha Army Officer Beating Case
Play Icon02:51
Victim narrates ordeal in Odisha Army Officer Beating Case
New controversy sparks between CM Yogi and Akhilesh Yadav
Play Icon06:42
New controversy sparks between CM Yogi and Akhilesh Yadav
Israel launches more than 100 Airstrikes on Lebanon
Play Icon01:13
Israel launches more than 100 Airstrikes on Lebanon
Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Khajuri Khas
Play Icon03:39
Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Khajuri Khas

Trending Videos

Do Tirupati Temple Laddus Contain Fish oil, Beef tallow?
play icon17:29
Do Tirupati Temple Laddus Contain Fish oil, Beef tallow?
Victim narrates ordeal in Odisha Army Officer Beating Case
play icon2:51
Victim narrates ordeal in Odisha Army Officer Beating Case
New controversy sparks between CM Yogi and Akhilesh Yadav
play icon6:42
New controversy sparks between CM Yogi and Akhilesh Yadav
Israel launches more than 100 Airstrikes on Lebanon
play icon1:13
Israel launches more than 100 Airstrikes on Lebanon
Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Khajuri Khas
play icon3:39
Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Khajuri Khas