trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656177
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan ki: AAP spokesperson said – for the first time in 9 years NDA remembered constituents

|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan ki: There is news that the Modi government may dissolve the Lok Sabha ahead of time...can hold the general elections along with the assembly elections ahead of time. ...the government has called a 5-day special session of the parliament..in which, along with bringing a bill on 'one country-one election', it may also be announced to go to the elections ahead of time. A 5-day special session of Parliament has been called till 22 September. This could be the last session of the 17th Parliament. The sources of the Election Commission have also given a hint that even if they get one month for preparation, it is enough.
Follow Us

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan ki: Deepak Chaurasia's taunt on Anurag - God left the slot after Anurag
play icon7:32
Kasam Samvidhan ki: Deepak Chaurasia's taunt on Anurag - God left the slot after Anurag
Lok Sabha elections may be held before time?
play icon9:53
Lok Sabha elections may be held before time?
Deshhit: Zee News campaign in Nitin Desai's suicide case, watch this special investigation
play icon6:11
Deshhit: Zee News campaign in Nitin Desai's suicide case, watch this special investigation
Another Hindenburg-like bomb exploded on Gautam Adani, Rahul Gandhi asked questions to the government
play icon9:31
Another Hindenburg-like bomb exploded on Gautam Adani, Rahul Gandhi asked questions to the government
Loksabha Election Breaking: Big news on special session of Parliament, EC needs 1 month for preparation - sources
play icon2:9
Loksabha Election Breaking: Big news on special session of Parliament, EC needs 1 month for preparation - sources

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan ki: Deepak Chaurasia's taunt on Anurag - God left the slot after Anurag
play icon7:32
Kasam Samvidhan ki: Deepak Chaurasia's taunt on Anurag - God left the slot after Anurag
Lok Sabha elections may be held before time?
play icon9:53
Lok Sabha elections may be held before time?
Deshhit: Zee News campaign in Nitin Desai's suicide case, watch this special investigation
play icon6:11
Deshhit: Zee News campaign in Nitin Desai's suicide case, watch this special investigation
Another Hindenburg-like bomb exploded on Gautam Adani, Rahul Gandhi asked questions to the government
play icon9:31
Another Hindenburg-like bomb exploded on Gautam Adani, Rahul Gandhi asked questions to the government
Loksabha Election Breaking: Big news on special session of Parliament, EC needs 1 month for preparation - sources
play icon2:9
Loksabha Election Breaking: Big news on special session of Parliament, EC needs 1 month for preparation - sources
one nation one election,one nation one election bill,modi on one nation one election,one nation one election explained,1 nation 1 election,opposition on one nation one elections,one nation-one election breaking live,Lok Sabha election,Election bill,special session of lok sabha,special session meaning,what is a session of parliament,special session parliament,special session of parliament news,