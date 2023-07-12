trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634645
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: AAP spokesperson said on the ordinance - Congress will not go if it does not clear the stand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: AAP's suspense over the opposition meeting in Bengaluru has cast a dark cloud over opposition unity. Central government's ordinance against Delhi government, AAP spokesperson said that if Congress does not clear the stand, we will not go to the meeting.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: TMC प्रवक्ता बोले-बीजेपी-वामपंथियों ने आगे राम पोरे वाम का नाम दिया
play icon9:45
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: TMC प्रवक्ता बोले-बीजेपी-वामपंथियों ने आगे राम पोरे वाम का नाम दिया
Baat Pate Ki: Uttarakhand और Himachal में बाढ़ का तांडव, Delhi में बाढ से हाहाकार | Flood Update
play icon8:53
Baat Pate Ki: Uttarakhand और Himachal में बाढ़ का तांडव, Delhi में बाढ से हाहाकार | Flood Update
TOP 50: दिल्ली बढ़े 'डेंजरस' पानी से दिल्ली में आएगा 'जल' जला, रिंग रोड तक पानी पहुंचा। Delhi Flood
play icon7:29
TOP 50: दिल्ली बढ़े 'डेंजरस' पानी से दिल्ली में आएगा 'जल' जला, रिंग रोड तक पानी पहुंचा। Delhi Flood
Wimbledon 2023: Wildcard Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Beats World No.1 Iga Świątek To Reach Semifinals
play icon1:48
Wimbledon 2023: Wildcard Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Beats World No.1 Iga Świątek To Reach Semifinals
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 12, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon3:34
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 12, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: TMC प्रवक्ता बोले-बीजेपी-वामपंथियों ने आगे राम पोरे वाम का नाम दिया
play icon9:45
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: TMC प्रवक्ता बोले-बीजेपी-वामपंथियों ने आगे राम पोरे वाम का नाम दिया
Baat Pate Ki: Uttarakhand और Himachal में बाढ़ का तांडव, Delhi में बाढ से हाहाकार | Flood Update
play icon8:53
Baat Pate Ki: Uttarakhand और Himachal में बाढ़ का तांडव, Delhi में बाढ से हाहाकार | Flood Update
TOP 50: दिल्ली बढ़े 'डेंजरस' पानी से दिल्ली में आएगा 'जल' जला, रिंग रोड तक पानी पहुंचा। Delhi Flood
play icon7:29
TOP 50: दिल्ली बढ़े 'डेंजरस' पानी से दिल्ली में आएगा 'जल' जला, रिंग रोड तक पानी पहुंचा। Delhi Flood
Wimbledon 2023: Wildcard Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Beats World No.1 Iga Świątek To Reach Semifinals
play icon1:48
Wimbledon 2023: Wildcard Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Beats World No.1 Iga Świątek To Reach Semifinals
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 12, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon3:34
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 12, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
kasam samvidhan ki,Opposition meeting,AAP,AAP news,Congress,Zee News,oppositon meeting,AAP news,Arvind Kejriwal,central bill,Kejriwal,bengaluru opposition meeting,opposition patna meeting,result of patna opposition meet,opposition meeting in patna,patna opposition meet,opposition party patna meeting,Opposition Meet In Patna,opposition patna meet,who will be opposition face,opposition in patna,अध्यादेश पर बोले AAP प्रवक्ता,Congress news,Rahul Gandhi,