Kasam Samvidhan Ki: ajit Pawar has recognized the political 'wind' of 24

|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
The path is towards 2024... but we have an eye till 2047. Prime Minister Modi inquired about the working of the ministers in the cabinet meeting..and also put forth the vision of the 24 elections. When the Prime Minister tightened the ministers, then the BJP tightened new screws in the organization. New presidents were appointed in Punjab, Telangana, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh. It also indicated that the reshuffle in the government and the organization is certain. There was chaos in the opposition even today. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.
