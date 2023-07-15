trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635652
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson said – Congress had built AIIMS by asking for money in donation

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
ISRO successfully launched Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Political parties are competing to take credit for this success of India. BJP spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said that Health Minister Rajkumari Amrit Kaur had gone to Nehru ji to build AIIMS, but ji had said that we do not have money. After which he took money from Netherlands, Denmark, New Zealand and such NGOs who did not want to see the country move forward.
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Political struggle even on Chandrayaan-3, ruckus in the name of Modi-Nehru
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Political struggle even on Chandrayaan-3, ruckus in the name of Modi-Nehru
DNA: 'Historic' march of Punjab Regiment in Paris, Indian Army showed bravery । Bastille Day Parade
DNA: 'Historic' march of Punjab Regiment in Paris, Indian Army showed bravery । Bastille Day Parade
Baat Pate Ki: India will create history after Russia-China and USA, how will Chandrayaan-3 land on the moon?
Baat Pate Ki: India will create history after Russia-China and USA, how will Chandrayaan-3 land on the moon?
DNA: Complete analysis of India's Moon Mission, successful flight..my India great
DNA: Complete analysis of India's Moon Mission, successful flight..my India great
DNA: 2013-Telegram service was stopped in India, ice was made from Ice Making Machine in 1850
DNA: 2013-Telegram service was stopped in India, ice was made from Ice Making Machine in 1850
