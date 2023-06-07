NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Conversion, love jihad and hijab... how many toolkits of fanaticism?

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Pakistan, which is eating every region from India, is now converting Hindu children under the guise of online gaming. Children are being converted by showing them the video of fugitive Zakir Naik. The latest case is of Ghaziabad adjacent to Delhi. Where two minor boys were not only converted to religion under the guise of online games, but also made them worshipers for five times. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Believe me the killing of the gangster brought tears to my eyes - Shivam Tyagi
41:5
Taal Thok Ke: Believe me the killing of the gangster brought tears to my eyes - Shivam Tyagi
Baat Pate Ki: Conspiracy of Pakistan and Zakir!
40:59
Baat Pate Ki: Conspiracy of Pakistan and Zakir!
Deshhit: Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari 'Jeeva' Shot Dead
31:22
Deshhit: Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari 'Jeeva' Shot Dead
Vijay Yadav killed Sanjeev Jeeva in few seconds
7:47
Vijay Yadav killed Sanjeev Jeeva in few seconds
Baat Pate Ki: Putin's water attack on Ukraine, flooding in many areas
9:46
Baat Pate Ki: Putin's water attack on Ukraine, flooding in many areas

Trending Videos

41:5
Taal Thok Ke: Believe me the killing of the gangster brought tears to my eyes - Shivam Tyagi
40:59
Baat Pate Ki: Conspiracy of Pakistan and Zakir!
31:22
Deshhit: Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari 'Jeeva' Shot Dead
7:47
Vijay Yadav killed Sanjeev Jeeva in few seconds
9:46
Baat Pate Ki: Putin's water attack on Ukraine, flooding in many areas
kasam samvidhan ki,ghaziabad conversion,religious conversion in up,religious conversion in india,religion conversion in up,hindu to islam conversion,conversion in up,online gaming app,up police busts conversion racket in up,religion conversion in india,religious conversion racket,religious conversion,Religious Conversions,anti religious conversion law,conversion racket in noida,conversion in uttar pradesh,conversion in ghaziabad,UP religious conversion,