Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cyclone devastation in Gujarat! high wind speed

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
At present, the eyes of the whole country are focused on the Biparjoy storm. Everyone from the central government to the force is keeping an eye. Home Minister Amit Shah himself is keeping an eye. Shah has canceled his Telangana tour due to the storm. He is taking moment by moment updates from NDRF and Home Ministry officials at his residence in Delhi. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

