Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Forget the privileges in the Modi government?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 11:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi had said in Silvassa yesterday that his government does not work for appeasement but for satisfaction. The PM said that when a government itself goes to the people, discrimination, corruption and nepotism end. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.