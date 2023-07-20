trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637685
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Fufijan Pakistan's plan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Seema Haider News: SSB is investigating the CCTV cameras installed at the Indo-Nepal border from where information about Seema Haider's entry into India has been received. Seema Haider stayed with the children in two hotels in Kathmandu, Nepal. Central investigative agencies will also contact the owner and manager of both the hotels in Kathmandu to get information.
