Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Gujarat Congress senior leader left the party

|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
Top leader of Congress in Gujarat, Arjun Modhwalia has left Congress. Also resigned from the assembly. Rahul Gandhi's election tour is going to reach Gujarat on March 7, before that Arjun Modwalia has given a big blow to Congress.

