Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Gyanvapi..mosque or temple?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

Special Dugdhabhishek of God took place this morning in Kashi Vishwanath. The motive was that- Hey Bholebhandari... Quickly make milk of milk... water of water in Gyanvapi. And with this the ASI started the survey in Gyanvapi. The team of officers distributed the work keeping the map of Gyanvapi..and started searching for their respective share. A team scanned the western wall, taking a closer look at the artefacts. There were people from the Hindu side at the time of the survey, but there was no one from the Muslim side..because their representatives were in the Supreme Court to stop the survey at that time..the hearing started at 11..the Muslim side said- - ASI The purpose of the survey is to know what happened 500 years ago.