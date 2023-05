videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: How much challenge to 'Brand Modi' in 2024?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

After Karnataka's victory, Siddaramaiah said that as he won in Karnataka, he will defeat BJP in 2024 as well and make Rahul Gandhi the PM. With this, the branding of Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate for 24 elections has started.