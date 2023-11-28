trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692927
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Masterstroke' of government before 2024 Elections?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 02:50 AM IST
Assembly elections of 5 states are still pending in Telangana and Mizoram, while preparations for 2024 elections are also in full swing. Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra said that before the 2024 elections, the rules and regulations of CAA i.e. Citizenship Amendment Act will become law. The controversy has increased after this statement.
