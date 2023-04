videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Mystery of Mafia Atiq's murder

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 11:25 PM IST

Instead of solving the mystery of the Atiq murder case, it is now getting complicated. Today, the police has recreated the crime scene at the same place outside Colvin Hospital to understand this massacre. So the shooter Sunny said that the purpose of the murder is to become a big mafia. The second shooter Arun has been a member of the WhatsApp group of Mafia's son Asad. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.