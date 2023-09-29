trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668887
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: No anger at home, PCB Chief started harboring enmity!

|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf, who called India an 'enemy country', is now overwhelmed by the hospitality of Indians. Reversing his statement, Zaka Ashraf said that the way the Pakistani team was warmly welcomed upon reaching the airport shows the love of the fans of both the countries towards the players. Pakistan team reached Hyderabad on Wednesday, which is its first tour of India in the last seven years. On the same day, PCB had increased the salaries of its players. After this, Ashraf said that the increase in the amount of central contract will provide additional motivation to the players going to the 'enemy country' to play the World Cup.
Follow Us

All Videos

World Cup 2023: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Set To Miss World Opening Match. Here's Why
play icon2:8
World Cup 2023: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Set To Miss World Opening Match. Here's Why
play icon2:0
"Important To Come To Hanuman Garhi" Anupam Kher Arrives On Ayodhya Visit
Indian Air Force To Acquire Additional 156 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopters
play icon3:26
Indian Air Force To Acquire Additional 156 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopters
Court Denies Gyanvapi Mosque Management's Request To Stop Survey
play icon1:26
Court Denies Gyanvapi Mosque Management's Request To Stop Survey
Taal Thok Ke: How will I.N.D.I.A win 'Ladega Bhidega'?
play icon50:32
Taal Thok Ke: How will I.N.D.I.A win 'Ladega Bhidega'?

Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Set To Miss World Opening Match. Here's Why
play icon2:8
World Cup 2023: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Set To Miss World Opening Match. Here's Why
play icon2:0
"Important To Come To Hanuman Garhi" Anupam Kher Arrives On Ayodhya Visit
Indian Air Force To Acquire Additional 156 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopters
play icon3:26
Indian Air Force To Acquire Additional 156 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopters
Court Denies Gyanvapi Mosque Management's Request To Stop Survey
play icon1:26
Court Denies Gyanvapi Mosque Management's Request To Stop Survey
Taal Thok Ke: How will I.N.D.I.A win 'Ladega Bhidega'?
play icon50:32
Taal Thok Ke: How will I.N.D.I.A win 'Ladega Bhidega'?
pcb chief news,PCB chief zaka ashraf,zaka ashraf news,zaka ashraf called india is dushman mulk,zaka ashraf overwhelmed by hospitality,zaka ashraf pakistan,PCB chief zaka ashraf,Zaka Ashraf clarification on his controversial remark,Zaka Ashraf on India,Zaka Ashraf on ICC Cricket world cup,zaka ashraf news,Zaka Ashraf calls India enemy,Zaka Ashraf PCB chief,live,debate live,trending debate,pakistan big news,PCB news,India vs Pakistan,