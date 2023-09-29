videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: No anger at home, PCB Chief started harboring enmity!

| Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf, who called India an 'enemy country', is now overwhelmed by the hospitality of Indians. Reversing his statement, Zaka Ashraf said that the way the Pakistani team was warmly welcomed upon reaching the airport shows the love of the fans of both the countries towards the players. Pakistan team reached Hyderabad on Wednesday, which is its first tour of India in the last seven years. On the same day, PCB had increased the salaries of its players. After this, Ashraf said that the increase in the amount of central contract will provide additional motivation to the players going to the 'enemy country' to play the World Cup.