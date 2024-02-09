trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719489
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Rahul again made a big mistake on Modi!

Sonam|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 02:46 AM IST
When Rahul Gandhi says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not an OBC by birth. So literally he is not wrong, but by saying this is Rahul Gandhi denying the backwardness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste? Is it wrong in Rahul Gandhi's view to include socially backward communities in SC/ST or OBC category?

